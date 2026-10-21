In Islamabad, Pakistan’s Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, instructed officials to tighten oversight of the fertilizer market during the current Rabi planting season. He warned that artificial shortages, fertilizer hoarding and unjustified price increases would not be tolerated.

Review of stocks and supplies

The minister issued the instructions at a meeting of the Fertilizer Committee, which assessed product availability, market prices, distribution and supply requirements for the Rabi season. As The Express Tribune reports, participants reviewed available stocks, domestic production, supply chains and expected fertilizer demand during wheat sowing.

Ministry officials and representatives of the fertilizer industry attended the meeting. Hussain expressed satisfaction with the overall supply situation and reaffirmed the government’s intention to maintain adequate stocks, including urea and diammonium phosphate, to meet farmers’ needs throughout the Rabi season.

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Coordination with producers

Officials informed the committee about measures to ensure balanced fertilizer supplies across the country and their unhindered movement to agricultural markets. The minister instructed relevant agencies and producers to coordinate closely to prevent supply disruptions.

According to Hussain, fluctuations in international fertilizer markets and global economic uncertainty remain challenges for the cost of inputs needed by agricultural producers. At the same time, he said the government is focused on protecting farmers from excessive financial burdens.

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