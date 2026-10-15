South African Agriculture Minister Willie Aucamp urged municipalities not to wait for an official disaster declaration and to introduce water-use restrictions in advance due to the threat of an El Niño-related drought. As Daily Maverick reports, he said this on the sidelines of the AgriSA congress in Irene.

Drought threat

According to Aucamp, September rainfall in South Africa’s summer rainfall region provided additional support for existing soil moisture reserves and water levels in reservoirs. At the same time, the minister warned farmers not to regard these rains as a sign that El Niño would not affect the season.

He expects hot and dry weather in November, December and January. El Niño usually causes drought in this region, and the current phenomenon is widely considered the strongest on record. It is expected to continue at least until February.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Advice for farmers

Aucamp said local authorities should independently determine restrictions based on available resources, but should not delay until water supplies have to be reduced for agricultural communities. He stressed the need to preserve the possibility of irrigating crops.

The ministry also advises farmers to focus on the most fertile plots and not plant low-productivity land. The Crop Estimates Committee is expected to release initial data on farmers’ intentions regarding areas planted with summer grain crops, including maize, on October 27.

Regarding livestock farming, the minister advised reducing herd sizes to prevent overgrazing. According to him, 70% of the national herd, which numbers more than 13 million animals, has been vaccinated against foot-and-mouth disease; the target is to reach 80% by the end of the year.

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