Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture expects one of its best potato harvests in the past decade this year. Favorable rainfall and lower temperatures in summer and autumn contributed to high yields and the quality of the tubers. The Japan Times notes that supermarket shelves across the country should be well stocked with potatoes.

Favorable weather for the harvest

In recent years, potatoes in Hokkaido have suffered from heat and uneven rainfall, affecting both the quantity and quality of the harvest. As recently as last autumn, high temperatures and unstable rains caused a noticeable decline in potato yields.

This year, Sapporo recorded only four days with temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius. By comparison, there were 16 such days last year and a record 30 in 2023. The best conditions for potato growth are temperatures between 14 and 22 degrees and sufficient water: under such conditions, tubers grow denser and more uniform.

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Uneven moisture can cause cracking, deformation, or the formation of cavities inside tubers. Excessive heat, in turn, reduces plant productivity, stops tuber growth, and disrupts photosynthesis.

Protests over imports

Hokkaido accounts for about 80% of Japan’s domestic potato production. At the same time, last year the country imported $565 million worth of potato products from the United States. Imports of fresh potatoes into Japan are banned to protect local crops from diseases and pests, so the imports mainly concern products for making chips and other snacks.

U.S. farmers are seeking broader access for their potatoes to the Japanese market. This has prompted objections from local producers, who fear falling prices due to an influx of imported products. On October 13, farmers protested outside the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries building in Tokyo. On October 15, newly appointed Agriculture Minister Arata Takebe said the government would take a firm position in negotiations over a possible increase in imports of U.S. potatoes.

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