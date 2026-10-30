In Nigeria, genetically modified TELA maize has begun appearing in local grain markets, but buyers mostly do not know whether they are purchasing it or conventional maize. As Premium Times Nigeria reports, journalists tracked the crop’s journey for 13 months, from laboratories and demonstration fields to markets, processors and home kitchens in Kano, Kaduna and Niger states.

Hauwa Saminu, a resident of the city of Bichi, told the publication that sellers had never informed her whether the maize she buys is a TELA variety or conventional grain. She buys 10 mudu of maize every week to prepare the traditional dish tuwo for her family of 12.

Approval of varieties

Nigeria’s National Biosafety Management Agency stated that it had assessed TELA for molecular characteristics, toxicity, allergenicity, nutritional equivalence and environmental impact. In October 2021, the Institute for Agricultural Research received authorization for the environmental release of the crop.

On January 11, 2024, the National Committee on Naming, Registration and Release of Crop Varieties officially approved four varieties: SAMMAZ 72T, SAMMAZ 73T, SAMMAZ 74T and SAMMAZ 75T. Nigeria’s regulator said it considers the crop safe for consumption and the environment based on the assessment conducted.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

TELA contains a Bt gene from the bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis. According to researchers, proteins associated with this trait act on certain pests, including fall armyworm and stem borers. Another trait of the crop is intended to help it withstand periods of moisture shortage.

Seed price and availability

According to the African Agricultural Technology Foundation, approximately 8,000–10,000 farmers received and planted TELA seeds during the 2024 season. The largest numbers of such farmers were in Kaduna State — about 1,800, Kano — 1,500, and Niger — 1,200.

Farmers and distributors cite seed price and limited availability as the main obstacles. According to Oyaje Ochoche, a representative of a distribution company, at the beginning of commercial distribution, TELA seed cost up to 9,500 naira per kilogram, and its price later fell to 4,500–7,000 naira per kilogram.

Industry representatives also reported rumors about the crop. To explain its characteristics, the African Agricultural Technology Foundation, Nigeria’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, and seed companies organized demonstration fields and training sessions for farmers.

Read us on