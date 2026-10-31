On October 30, Morocco opened its first offshore fish farm in the Atlantic Ocean near the city of Sidi Ifni. The project, costing 50 million dirhams, or about $5.1 million, is designed to produce up to 280 tonnes of fish per year, The Rio Times reports.

Four floating cages

The farm is located about seven nautical miles from the port of Sidi Ifni, on a 25-hectare site where the sea depth ranges from 40 to 45 meters. It consists of four floating cages, each 29 meters wide. The capacity of one cage is estimated at 70 tonnes of fish per year.

A twin-hulled work vessel, Amane, will be used for technical maintenance and feeding the fish. An 800-square-meter shore base with warehouses, a scientific laboratory and offices has been set up at the port.

Five years of trials

The project was implemented by Morocco's National Institute for Fisheries Research, known by its French abbreviation INRH, as a state scientific initiative. The opening took place after a trial phase that lasted from 2021 to 2026 and involved testing the cages' resistance to storms and studying marine conditions on site.

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According to the publication, researchers completed a fish-rearing cycle for a species called sériole royale in French, from larvae to market size. In July 2026, the INRH council reported the completion of the first rearing cycle at the farm.

Project financing

Morocco's Ministry of Fisheries is financing the project with 40 million dirhams, while INRH is contributing another 4 million dirhams from its own funds. The remaining 6 million dirhams are planned to be covered by sales of the trial harvest. The farm was opened by Fisheries Minister Ahmed Mehdi Mezuari.

Morocco's national map of coastal areas suitable for aquaculture envisages potential production of more than 300,000 tonnes of fish, shellfish and algae per year across an area of 24,000 hectares.

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