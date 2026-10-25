Researchers at Wageningen University in the Netherlands have found that the resistance of strawberries and roses to gray mold depends not on a single gene, but on the interaction of a set of genes. This could help breeders develop varieties that are less vulnerable to fungal infections, RMF24 reports.

A dangerous fungus for berries and flowers

Gray mold is caused by the fungus Botrytis cinerea. It primarily affects fruits and flowers, causing them to rot quickly and lose their market value. The effects of the infection are felt both during plant cultivation and after harvesting, causing economic losses for producers.

Until now, chemical plant protection products have mainly been used to protect against this pathogen. At the same time, such methods do not always produce the expected result and raise environmental concerns.

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Automated image analysis

The study was conducted by Maikel Zerdoner as part of his doctoral dissertation at Wageningen University. He used automated image analysis to assess the degree of disease manifestation in plants more accurately and quickly.

This approach made it possible to identify regions of the genome associated with resistance to Botrytis cinerea. Further analysis showed that plants less susceptible to infection differ not only genetically, but also in tissue structure, chemical composition, and the activity of defense mechanisms.

The results can be used to select strawberries and roses in breeding work. In the long term, this could reduce losses from fungal diseases and the need for chemical treatments.

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