In Pakistan, as of October 15, cotton arrivals at ginning factories increased by 7.53% year-on-year to 4.08 million bales. At the same time, industry representatives say the crisis in the cotton and textile sectors is deepening. As Dawn reports, citing an industry association, about 500 ginning factories and more than 150 textile mills have closed, while nearly half of the country’s power looms are idle.

Cotton arrivals increased

According to the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association, arrivals totaled 4,081,265 bales, which is 285,628 bales more than a year earlier. In Punjab province, the figure rose by 7.79% to 1.64 million bales, while in Sindh it increased by 7.35% to 2.44 million bales.

Across the country, 471 ginning factories were operating. Textile mills purchased approximately 3.45 million bales, exporters bought 97,000 bales, while 531,530 bales remained unsold. During the previous two weeks, 872,863 bales of cotton arrived at factories.

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Statements on problems in the textile industry

Industry representatives link the crisis to rising production costs and possible abuse of the Export Facilitation Scheme, an export promotion program. They claim that imported yarn and fabrics intended for subsequent re-export may be sold on the domestic market.

Cotton Ginners Forum chairman Ihsanul Haq said that between 40 million and 50 million meters of fabric may have been imported from China alone under the program, while no corresponding increase in exports was observed. The Pakistan Textile Mills Association said imports of man-made fiber yarn in the first quarter of 2026–27 rose to 12,773 tonnes from 3,056 tonnes in the corresponding period of 2025–26, while imports of man-made fiber fabric rose to 8,628 tonnes from 660 tonnes.

Sajid Mahmood, an expert at the Central Cotton Research Institute in Multan, stressed that the industry’s recovery should be assessed not only by the volume of arrivals but also by farmers’ net income per acre. He warned that if cotton profitability is lower than that of other crops, farmers may reduce planted areas next season.

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