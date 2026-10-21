On October 22, Poland will begin accepting applications for financial aid for farmers whose crops were damaged in 2026 by spring frosts, heavy rains and hurricanes. Documents may be submitted until November 16, 2026, through the electronic system of the Agency for Restructuring and Modernisation of Agriculture (ARiMR), RMF24 reports.

Three payment levels

Poland’s Council of Ministers has adopted a regulatory act providing for compensation payments to farmers who suffered losses due to adverse weather events. The amount of support will depend on the share of the harvest lost.

3,000 zlotys per hectare — if losses amount to at least 70% of the harvest;

2,000 zlotys per hectare — for losses from 50% to less than 70%;

1,000 zlotys per hectare — for losses from 30% to less than 50%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Damage confirmation required

To receive the funds, farmers will need to document the damage to their farms. The extent of crop damage must be assessed by a special commission.

Reporting the damage alone does not mean compensation will be granted automatically. The final decision will depend on meeting formal requirements, submitting the necessary documents and the results of the commission’s loss assessment.

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