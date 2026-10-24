Kasetsart University in Thailand said that the legal protection of four new varieties of holy basil, known in the country as kaprao, does not prohibit farmers from growing other varieties of the plant. This was reported by the Bangkok Post.

Legal protection of varieties

According to the university’s vice president, Hongsak Thiangtum, CPRAM Co Ltd supported a four-phase research and development project that ran from 2020 to 2023. Within the project, the Kaew Juree varieties were developed from the local CPR1 holy basil line originating from the Kamphaeng Saen campus in Nakhon Pathom province.

Applications for legal protection of the four varieties were submitted later, and in 2024 all of them received protection for a period of 12 years. The university explained that variety registration is a legal mechanism for protecting developers’ rights and determining the terms for using their developments.

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Limits of registration

The university stressed that the protection applies only to the four registered varieties within the limits defined by law, rather than to all holy basil plants. Possible restrictions depend on the type of rights, applicable legislation, and specific circumstances.

Kasetsart University also stated the importance of protecting Thai research from unauthorized use. At the same time, it acknowledged that plant variety protection does not mean a direct ban on their use. Cooperation with private companies must comply with the agreements and terms of each individual project and does not grant special privileges to any company.

Holy basil belongs to the mint family, has been used in Thailand for centuries, and is an important ingredient in many Thai dishes.

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