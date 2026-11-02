Melbourne-based Mexican food company La Tortilleria has harvested a commercial crop of blue corn in the state of Victoria for producing traditional tortillas. The company spent six years researching and adapting the crop to Australian conditions, ABC News Australia reports.

From a few seeds to a harvest

La Tortilleria co-founder Gerardo Lopez said he wanted to recreate the taste of blue corn tortillas he had tried in small Mexican towns and villages. According to him, as far as the company knows, it is the first outside Mexico to develop a crop suitable for making tortillas.

The project was carried out with support from a grant by the Australian scientific organization CSIRO and researchers at Federation University. The team had to undergo strict quarantine and biosecurity procedures. Initially, plants were grown from about ten seeds, yielding only 20 seeds to continue the work.

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Adapting the variety to local conditions

Plant breeder Gururaj Kadkol, who has 40 years of experience, joined the project in 2023. He helped develop a blue corn variety that, in his assessment, grows well in Australian conditions. Kadkol said its yield is about six to seven tonnes per hectare, although this figure still needs to be increased.

The blue colour of the grain comes from anthocyanins, antioxidant pigments also found in blueberries. Kadkol noted that blue corn has a high content of these substances. Lopez described the taste of tortillas made from the new harvest as nutty and earthy. The company’s next step will be testing the nutritional properties of Australian blue corn; La Tortilleria also plans to enter the healthy food market and export its products.

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