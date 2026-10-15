Anastasia Kozhevnikova shared the first photos with her newborn daughter

Ukrainian singer Anastasia Kozhevnikova, a former member of the band “VIA Gra,” has already returned home with her newborn daughter, Vivien. The artist’s husband, Kirill Snitkov, picked up his wife and their little daughter from the maternity hospital.

“Exhausted but happy… We’re taking our little bee Vivien home,” Nastya wrote.

Now the Kozhevnikova and Snitkov family is embarking on a new chapter in their lives together with little Vivien. The singer shared special moments from their return home with her fans—the first family memories since their daughter’s birth.

On Instagram, the singer shared heartwarming photos from their discharge from the hospital and the first meeting between their pet Diego and the new member of the family.

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