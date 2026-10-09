In Kyiv, the former head of the Education Department of the Solomyanskyi District State Administration will stand trial for the procurement of electricity for educational institutions, resulting in losses of more than 5.4 million hryvnias. The pretrial investigation into the case has been completed, and the indictment has been submitted to the court.

Law enforcement officials determined that the department had entered into a contract with an energy company, to which additional agreements were subsequently added on multiple occasions to increase the cost of electricity without proper documentary evidence of market price fluctuations. As a result, budget funds were transferred to the supplier at inflated prices.

The former official is charged with embezzlement of another’s property through abuse of official position, committed by a group of individuals acting in concert, under martial law, and on an especially large scale. He faces up to 12 years in prison, along with a ban on holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to three years, and confiscation of property.

Source: Kyiv Police.

In September 2025, the prosecutor’s office requested a warrant for the arrest and detention of Olga Drozdova, head of the Education Department of the Dnipro Regional State Administration, who was accused of purchasing vegetable cutters and chairs for shelters at inflated prices.

A few months after she left the country, law enforcement agencies issued a warrant for the arrest of Olga Drozdova, the scandal-ridden head of the Administrative and Economic Department of the Education Department of the Dnipro District State Administration in Kyiv.

Drozdova’s immediate supervisor, Natalia Ivanina, head of the Education Department of the Dnipro District State Administration in Kyiv, has raised questions regarding the legality of the assets in question. Recently, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized Ivanina’s property. The decision was made based on a motion by a prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) in a case involving unjustified assets.

According to sources in the Temporary Investigation Commission, Drozdova—who is in hiding in Turkey despite a 7-year prison sentence—is expected to be summoned to court.

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