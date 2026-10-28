A Ukrainian citizen was arrested for the murder of the Prince of Monaco's nephew – Le Figaro

A 42-year-old Ukrainian citizen has been arrested in the Principality of Monaco on charges of involuntary manslaughter and failure to render aid to 29-year-old Antoine de Massi, a member of the princely family. The Monaco Public Prosecutor’s Office announced this on October 28.

The body of Antoine de Massy, who was the second cousin of Prince Albert II, was discovered on October 25 off the coast near Larvotto. According to the investigation, death resulted from a fall from a height of 13 meters. The Ukrainian suspect, who has lived in Monaco for over 30 years, was arrested on October 26 and taken into custody.

During questioning, he denied any involvement in de Massy’s death.

Source: Le Figaro.

According to law enforcement sources, on the day before his death, the member of the princely family was seen drunk near a nightclub, accompanied by another man. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene expressed their shock at his death. Antoine de Massy was the grandson of Princess Antoinette—the older sister of Prince Rainier III, Albert II’s father.

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