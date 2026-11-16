The Governor of California visited Lviv and announced a package of medical aid for Ukraine

During a working visit to Lviv on November 15, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the delivery of a humanitarian aid shipment to Ukraine for medical facilities, which will include electric generators, a mobile medical unit with 50 beds, more than 1,300 hospital beds, and 11 million bandages.

“The people of Ukraine did not choose this war. They decided to defend their freedom, their democracy, and their right to determine their own future. Their courage has inspired the free world. This must be met with unwavering support,” the American politician stated.

During his trip, he also paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers, toured a rehabilitation center for the wounded, and visited defense technology companies.

Source: statement on the website of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Britain’s Prince Harry made an unannounced visit to Lviv, where he met with wounded war veterans at a rehabilitation clinic. According to a source, during his conversation with the soldiers, he said that they would win the war.

During his fourth visit to Ukraine, Prince Harry of the United Kingdom spoke on November 15 at a rehabilitation conference in Lviv and expressed his conviction that Ukrainians will win the war and build a successful nation.

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