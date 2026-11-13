Ivan Vygivsky called on the Verkhovna Rada to increase fines for speeding

Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vygivsky has called on the Verkhovna Rada to increase fines for speeding on the roads. He believes that the current fines do not have a sufficient deterrent effect on drivers and do not contribute to improving road safety.

The minister pointed out that the current fine for speeding is effectively equivalent to the cost of a few cups of coffee. In his view, such an amount does not serve as an effective deterrent for offenders.

“Once again, I urge you not to put off addressing the issue of road safety. Unfortunately, two months ago, due to a shortage of just one vote, the fine for speeding remained at the level of two or three cups of coffee,” Vygivsky emphasized.

This was reported during Vygivsky’s speech in the Verkhovna Rada during question time with the government.

As a reminder, Phantom patrol cars—used to identify drivers who violate traffic rules—will soon be back on Ukraine’s roads. The return of these specialized vehicles is expected as early as August 2026.

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