Mushroom Hunter's Calendar for November 9–15, 2026: Where and What Kinds of Mushrooms to Look For

In mid-November, the fall mushroom season in Ukraine is drawing to a close, but the weather still offers opportunities for a quiet foray. The first night frosts and cool mists are permanently altering the species composition of forest finds, leaving room only for the hardiest and most frost-resistant species.

General Forecast and Highlights of the Week

The period from November 9 to 15 is characterized by a further drop in average daily temperatures and high morning humidity. Such weather creates favorable conditions for the growth of exclusively late-season mushroom species that are adapted to cold environments.

Key Safety Rules and Tips for Success This Week

Pick mushrooms during the day due to the short daylight hours and morning fog; head into the forest as soon as the sun rises.

Carefully check the condition of your finds during frosts, as frost-damaged fruiting bodies begin to decompose rapidly when thawed.

Look for mushrooms under fallen leaves, on stumps, and near tree roots, where the ground retains microclimatic warmth longer.

What to Look for in the Forest from November 9 to 15

1. Winter honey mushrooms (Flamulina). Winter honey mushrooms become the dominant species in the forest in mid-November. They grow on fallen trees, stumps, and the trunks of deciduous trees and are not affected even by sub-zero temperatures, making them the main target for mushroom hunters during this period.

2. Oyster mushrooms. Falling temperatures stimulate the growth of common oyster mushrooms. This mushroom grows in large, dense clusters on the trunks of leaning or dead deciduous trees and is perfect for stewing and canning.

3. Late row mushrooms. In coniferous and mixed forests on sandy soils, colonies of purple and gray row mushrooms continue to appear. They have a dense structure and can withstand the first serious cold snaps, but they must be boiled for a long time.

4. Yellow hedgehog mushrooms. In coniferous and mixed forests, among the moss and fallen conifer needles, you can still find sturdy hedgehog mushrooms, which are distinguished by their excellent resistance to low temperatures.

Mushroom calendar by day of the week for November 9–15:

November 9 (Monday) — Start of the week, low morning temperatures: check deciduous forests for winter honey mushrooms.

November 10 (Tuesday) — A damp day: head to coniferous forests and forest edges to look for late-season row mushrooms.

November 11 (Wednesday) — Autumn fogs: look for oyster mushrooms on old stumps and fallen trees.

November 12 (Thursday) — Cool air: Checking for colonies of winter honey mushrooms on deciduous trees.

November 13 (Friday) — Nighttime temperatures drop: collecting hardy mushroom species and carefully checking for frost damage.

November 14 (Saturday) — Day off, active foraging: collecting russula and oyster mushrooms in wind-sheltered areas of the forest.

November 15 (Sunday) — End of the week: summarizing the late-autumn season and the final mushroom harvest for home preservation.

Safety reminder: Even in November, you should remain extremely vigilant, as some inedible species retain their fruiting bodies until the severe cold sets in. Pick only those mushrooms that you are absolutely certain are safe to eat.

See also:

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for November 2026: What and When to Harvest.

Winemaker’s Calendar for November 2026: Harvesting Late Varieties and Seasonal Tasks.

The Gardener’s Calendar for November 2026: Secrets and the Best Days for Gardening.

The Angler’s Calendar for November 2026: Features and the Best Days for Fishing.

Lunar Calendar for November 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days.

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