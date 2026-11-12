An indictment has been filed against the commander of a reconnaissance platoon of the 247th Airborne Assault Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, who is accused of cruel treatment of the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the soldier is charged with cruel treatment of civilians and other violations of the laws and customs of war—Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, in the summer of 2023, the 33-year-old platoon commander was one of the servicemen enforcing the occupation regime on the left bank of the Kherson region.

After Russian troops blew up the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, he and other occupiers patrolled the flooded town of Oleshky in a motorboat.

During one of these patrols, Russian soldiers unlawfully detained two local residents. Both men were civilians; they were unarmed and had not participated in combat operations.

The victims were taken to an apartment on the ninth floor of a high-rise building, where they were held for 10 days in inhumane conditions. The men did not receive sufficient food or water and were unable to meet their basic sanitary needs.

The commander of a Russian platoon demanded information from one of the unlawfully detained men about local volunteers and details regarding his nephew.

The victim was subjected to brutal interrogations every day. He was beaten and tortured with electric shocks: wires were attached to his fingers, and a damp rag was placed under his feet to intensify the pain.

During one of the interrogations, the defendant wrapped an electrical cable around the man’s neck and strangled him until he lost consciousness.

The occupiers accused another civilian of mapping the Russian army’s firing positions. Under torture, they tried to extract information from him about how intelligence was being passed on to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The man was systematically tortured with electric shocks and beaten all over his body. As a result of the abuse, he sustained numerous severe injuries, including:

fractures of 11 ribs, the sternum, and the jaw;

lung contusions;

burns.

Due to a lack of medical care, his wounds became infected, and the victim developed gangrene. This ultimately led to the amputation of a finger on his hand.

Both civilians were released only at the end of June 2023.

A special pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings was conducted by investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine in the Kherson region. Operational support was provided by personnel from Border Guard Unit 79 of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The indictment against the commander of the Russian reconnaissance platoon has already been submitted to the court. His actions were classified as cruel treatment of the civilian population and other violations of the laws and customs of war.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Luhansk Regional Prosecutor’s Office gathered evidence and served a notice of suspicion in absentia to the head of the occupying penal institution in the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk.

As a reminder, the Security Service in Kramatorsk detained yet another traitor. He was coordinating a Russian missile strike on a local school.

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed an “Ukrzaliznytsia” employee who was working for the Russian FSB. He was coordinating missile strikes on Kyiv.

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