Lithuania is deporting three Ukrainians for filming strategic sites

Lithuanian Interior Minister Martinas Katelinas stated that three Ukrainian citizens who were carrying out missions for Russian intelligence agencies have been deemed a threat to the country’s national security due to their collection of information and filming of strategic sites.

According to the Lithuanian State Security Department, the collected data could have been used to organize acts of sabotage and subversion. The interior minister noted that recruitment mostly took place via messaging apps in exchange for monetary compensation, and emphasized that such activities are incompatible with legal residence in the country; therefore, a decision has been made to deport the individuals involved.

Source: Delfi.

Lithuanian police have announced a link between attempts to set fire to Starlink infrastructure in Poland, Lithuania, and Bulgaria. Investigators believe that a single sabotage group may be behind these incidents. They reached this conclusion during the investigation into an attempted arson attack on satellite antennas in Vilnius.

Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs stated that “the top leadership of the Russian mafia” is behind the increase in the number of attempts to illegally cross the Latvian border from Belarus.

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