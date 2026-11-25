Belarus’s self-proclaimed president, Alexander Lukashenko, stated that his country is allegedly not involved in Russia’s attack on Ukraine and has not provided Moscow with any military bases from which to launch attacks. During his speech, he once again used a map to support his position.

"I specifically brought a map of Belarus so that you would understand. Joint Belarusian-Russian military exercises took place in the Brest and Gomel regions. These were scheduled exercises for 2022. After they concluded, Russian troops were supposed to leave Belarusian territory,” he said.

Lukashenko noted that the U.S. had warned that a war might break out and had informed Ukraine about the concentration of troops near the borders, adding that he “did not believe that such a thing could happen.”

“The Russians began withdrawing their troops by rail and road. The troops were withdrawn from Brest, but those remaining in other areas, for some reason, turned toward Kyiv and decided to advance through it. I had absolutely nothing to do with the start of the war,” the dictator emphasized.

He stated that he was unaware of its start, and that the Russian General Staff had not informed him about it.