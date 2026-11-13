Nearly one in three buyers returned the iPhone Duo: the main flaws have been identified

Nearly one-third of buyers of the iPhone Duo foldable smartphone decided to return it to the store. This is according to the results of a survey in which more than 6,000 people participated. About 1,800 respondents said they do not plan to keep the device.

Among the reasons cited for returning the device are the lack of Face ID, poor camera quality, and the smartphone’s overly fragile design.

The most frequently cited reasons for returning the device were the lack of Face ID and the need to use Touch ID, cameras that don’t measure up to the iPhone 18 Pro, and an overly fragile design. Some also disliked having to unfold the smartphone every time to access the large display.

There were also some more unusual cases. One user reported that during a trip to Morocco, sand got into the smartphone’s hinge. This happened after spending the night in the Sahara Desert. The inner display continued to work, but the smartphone could no longer unfold completely. It took some effort to close it.

Despite the high return rate, journalists at 9to5Mac believe the company has nothing to worry about yet. During the presentation, Apple called the iPhone Duo the most significant change in iPhone history since the release of the original model. The new form factor affected not only the device’s design but also its weight, the proportions of the outer display, and the typical usage scenario.

Added to this is the device’s high price. As a result, some buyers may have viewed the purchase more as an experiment: to try out a foldable iPhone in everyday life and decide whether this form factor suits them. However, after a few days of use, the enthusiasm among some owners has faded.

Another factor in Apple’s favor is that demand for the iPhone Duo has been so high that delivery dates for pre-orders have already been pushed back to the end of January 2027. This may indicate sustained high demand, despite dissatisfaction among some of the first buyers.

These results were revealed in a survey by the 9to5Mac website.



The iPhone Duo After Its Launch: What Bloggers Are Saying, Why There’s a Shortage, and How Much Apple Could Earn.

Apple Can’t Predict When the iPhone Duo Shortage Will Be Resolved — TechCrunch.

Apple has opened pre-orders for the $2,000 iPhone Duo — Engadget

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