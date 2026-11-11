Merz may hold talks with Putin following meetings in Abu Dhabi

Germany has announced the possibility of a phone call between Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Vladimir Putin following talks in Abu Dhabi regarding the war in Ukraine.

German government spokesperson Stefan Cornelius stated that they plan to convey to the Russian president the understanding reached by the parties regarding the basic principles of future agreements. Further negotiations could develop on this basis.

Merz had previously not ruled out the possibility of a face-to-face meeting with Putin, particularly during the December G20 summit in Miami.

Source: German government (statement by spokesperson Stefan Cornelius)

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for the Russian dictator, stated that it is too early to discuss Vladimir Putin’s possible participation in the G20 summit. Thus, the question of his trip to Miami remains open, as does the likelihood of a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Earlier, Merz and Trump agreed to bring the war in Ukraine to an end as soon as possible.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that he met with Vladimir Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev.

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