The International Working Group on the Human Dimension Has Resumed Its Activities, Says Lubinets

After a hiatus since May, the international Working Group on the Human Dimension resumed its work. Its 14th meeting was attended by 91 participants—a record number in the group’s history. Among those present were representatives of 48 diplomatic missions, including 19 ambassadors, as well as 16 international organizations.

“Following a hiatus since May, we have resumed the work of the Working Group on the Human Dimension. Together with the co-chairs—Canadian Ambassador Tamara Movginn and Norwegian Ambassador Lars Ragnar Hansen—we discussed with international partners the most pressing humanitarian challenges and joint actions to address them,” the Ombudsman wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

One of the main topics of the meeting was the release of Ukrainians held captive by Russia. According to Lubinets, 9,996 Ukrainian citizens have been returned since the start of the full-scale invasion.

At the same time, international partners must be more actively involved in finding effective solutions and securing the release of the remaining captives. This issue was also among the key topics during the Second International Conference “Paths to Peace” in Toronto.

“One of the main topics was the return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, we have managed to bring home 9,996 of our citizens. At the same time, to find solutions and secure the release of our people, we need to more actively engage international partners. These issues were also the focus of the Second International Conference ‘Paths to Peace’ in Toronto,” Lubinets noted.

Participants paid special attention to the return of children whom Russia had deported or forcibly displaced.

According to the ombudsman, 2,798 Ukrainian children have already been returned as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

The International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children is also expanding. Slovakia recently became its 53rd member.

Another topic of discussion was the experience of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky, Kherson Oblast. Dmytro Lubinets spoke about the negotiations mediated by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, the agreement on a ceasefire, and the organization of the return of people.

According to him, a key outcome was that international partners heard firsthand accounts from people who had survived the Russian occupation.

“I also shared the experience of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky, Kherson Oblast: from the negotiations mediated by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump to the agreement on a ceasefire and the organization of people’s return. It is important that our partners heard firsthand accounts from those who survived the occupation.

Based on the results of this humanitarian mission, we decided to establish the Center for the Return of Ukrainian Civilians within the Office of the Ombudsman. It is intended to coordinate the work of relevant institutions, assist in locating illegally detained and missing persons, and provide support to them and their families. I called on international partners to join in the development of this Center,” Lubinets said.

Plans are underway to establish the new Center for the Return of Ukrainian Civilians within the Office of the Ombudsman. Its mission will be to coordinate the work of relevant institutions, search for illegally detained and missing Ukrainians, and provide assistance to them and their families.

This was announced by Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights.

Earlier, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, spoke about his conversation with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump during a meeting at the White House. He thanked her for participating in the humanitarian mission in Oleshky and asked her not to stop providing aid to Ukraine. According to the ombudsman, thousands of Ukrainians are still waiting for the opportunity to leave the occupied territories or return home.

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