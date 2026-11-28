In the Lviv region, law enforcement officers identified two schoolchildren who were clinging to the exterior of the “Lviv–Truskavets” electric train and riding along as it moved. The boys filmed their dangerous ride and posted the video on social media.

The incident was discovered on November 25 during a social media monitoring operation. An inspector from the Educational Safety Service of the Drohobych District Police Department came across the video and identified those involved in the violation.

The offenders turned out to be two students, aged 12 and 14, from a school in Drohobych. Law enforcement officers conducted preventive discussions with them, explaining the life-threatening danger of such activities.

Administrative reports were filed against the parents of both teenagers under Article 184 of the Code of Administrative Offenses—failure to fulfill parental responsibilities. The penalty under this article provides for a warning or a fine.

The police are urging parents to monitor their children’s leisure activities and explain the dangers of train-hopping, as falling from a train or being electrocuted can lead to fatal consequences.

Source: Lviv Regional Police.

The police brought administrative charges against the parents of three underage “train hoppers” from Kyiv who were riding on trams and an electric train.

In Lviv, near the “Ryasne-2” train station, a 13-year-old boy was electrocuted and suffered severe burns when he climbed onto the roof of a tank car to take a selfie. After being electrocuted, the teenager fell to the ground. He is currently in intensive care, but his life is not in danger.

In the village of Verba, located in the Dubno District of the Rivne Region, two boys aged 14 and 15 were electrocuted after they climbed onto the roof of a freight train that was stopped at the station.

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