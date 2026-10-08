In the Mykolaiv region, farmers find themselves in a difficult situation and are forced to leave a significant portion of their tomato and onion harvests in the fields or dispose of them. The main reasons for the crop losses are the lack of stable markets, difficulties in selling through retail chains, and the destruction of regional processing facilities.

In particular, due to the shutdown and destruction of local enterprises—including the “Sandora” plant—farmers are unable to deliver tomatoes for processing. With the onset of autumn cold and rain, high-quality vegetables quickly spoil when left out in the open. A similar situation is unfolding with the onion harvest, as tons of onions are being discarded due to a lack of buyers.

Part of the onion harvest left to rot (photo: facebook.com/Роман Shchaslyvy)

This was reported by the publication “RBC-Ukraine,” citing local sources and articles by agronomists.

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