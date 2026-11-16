Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin announced the resumption of passenger and light vehicle traffic on the road section of the Crimean Bridge in both directions.

“We have brought together designers and builders to carry out the restoration, and they already have experience in rebuilding the bridge,” the Russian Deputy Prime Minister wrote on his Telegram channel, promising to ensure the continued flow of cars and passenger transport across the bridge.

Source: Marat Khusnullin’s Telegram channel.

On November 16, Ukraine attacked the Kerch Bridge, and traffic was blocked.

Putin’s administration responded to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strikes on the Crimean Bridge and acknowledged the damage.

Representatives of the occupation administration on the peninsula are expecting new attacks and complaining about a lack of air defense capabilities. According to the “Atesh” partisan movement, they are also expressing dissatisfaction with Moscow’s actions.

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