Olga Sumska showed how she took cover during Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv

Olga Sumska, a well-known Ukrainian theater and film actress, shared how she survived the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of October 22.

“A terrifying night,” Sumska captioned one of the videos she posted.

In the footage, explosions can be heard, to which the actress reacts emotionally, repeating, “Oh my God, oh my God.” At that moment, Olga Sumska is holding one of her dogs in her arms.

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The actress’s post conveys the atmosphere of the harrowing night that the capital’s residents endured during the Russian attack.

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The artist shared emotional footage on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier, Ukrainian actress Olga Sumska found herself in the epicenter of the explosions during a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of August 20. On the eve of her 60th birthday, the actress, along with her husband, actor Vitaliy Borisyuk, took shelter and weathered the most intense phase of the shelling.

Olga Sumska surprised her fans with a dramatic change in her look. The actress sported a short, dark bob and striking makeup, transforming herself into a true Hollywood movie star.

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