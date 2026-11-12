The organizer of the gray import scheme at the Chernivtsi Customs Office

A co-organizer of a criminal organization whose activities at the Chernivtsi Customs Office caused the state nearly 290 million hryvnias in losses through the illegal minimization of customs duties under a so-called “gray” import scheme will stand trial. The defendant is currently wanted by authorities.

The group included current and former customs officials, including its former chief, a former member of the Chernivtsi Regional Council, and businesspeople. The perpetrators organized the import of highly liquid goods—clothing, footwear, and accessories—from Turkey through the “Vadul-Siret” customs post — under the guise of empty vehicles or cheaper cover goods, such as fabric, particleboard, or bricks.

Using forged documents, customs officials ensured that the trucks were given priority passage without customs inspection. After crossing the border, the vehicles proceeded to warehouses, where the high-value goods were unloaded for further sale, and in their place, cover goods were loaded onto the trucks, with which they then arrived at the “Chernivtsi” customs post to complete customs clearance and pay the underreported customs duties.

Source: NABU.

A former deputy chief of one of the Chernivtsi Customs posts will stand trial for organizing a scheme to illegally import cell phones and other electronics into Ukraine while circumventing customs controls.

As a reminder, an inspector at the Lviv Customs Office was caught accepting “kickbacks” for the duty-free import of jewelry. He received a bribe of 15,000 U.S. dollars for his services.

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