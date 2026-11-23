The government has extended until December 20 the retention of employees at enterprises whose “critically important” status has expired or is set to expire during the review of retention rules.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution extending, through December 20, 2026, the validity of decisions designating enterprises, institutions, and organizations as critical, as well as deferrals from mobilization for their employees subject to military service, granted through the e-services portal.

According to Resolution No. 1452 of November 19, 2026, this applies to decisions by state agencies that, as of the date the document takes effect, have agreed on criteria with the Coordination Center for the Organization of Reservist Reservations, provided that the validity period of such decisions and deferrals expires before December 20, 2026, or expired during the period between the entry into force of Resolution No. 1328 and Resolution No. 1452.

However, the deadline for confirming critically important status does not apply to decisions whose terms expired between the entry into force of Resolutions No. 1328 and No. 1452, and the extension does not apply to decisions that have been revoked or are subject to revocation pursuant to Resolution No. 1328 or applicable law.

The document also requires enterprise managers to bring the number of reserved employees into compliance with the updated requirements of the reservation procedure by December 20, 2026. During this period, the relevant provisions of the procedure do not apply to them.

This applies to critically important enterprises and representative offices of donor institutions and implementers of international technical assistance projects from the list approved by the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation must, within five days of the resolution taking effect, ensure that employees of the specified critically important enterprises, institutions, and organizations can be reserved through the unified state web portal for electronic services.

The transfer of such reserved individuals to special military registration will be carried out without regard to the time limit specified in the first paragraph of paragraph 29 of the reservation procedure.

In accordance with the amendments to Government Resolution No. 76 of January 27, 2023, and the regulations on the Coordination Center, approved by Resolution No. 1328, if an organization is designated as critically important by a decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the organization itself shall determine the number of persons subject to military service to be reserved based on the results of the Coordination Center’s review.

In addition, the review of requests from the State Tax Service (STS) and/or the Economic Security Bureau (ESB) regarding the identification and documentary confirmation of signs of systematic use by enterprises, institutions, and organizations of schemes to evade value-added tax and/or personal income tax.

This was reported by “Interfax-Ukraine.”

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