Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal expressed support for the initiative tolaunch negotiations on the European Union’s next multiannual budget, which would include continued financial support for Ukraine, stating this upon his arrival at the EU summit in Brussels on November 26, 2026.

According to Mihal, Ukraine faces an extremely difficult winter ahead, so Kyiv must receive guarantees of continued assistance from its European partners.

The Estonian prime minister also warned EU member states against further cuts to defense spending amid the intensification of Russia’s hybrid war. The Netherlands and Germany share a similar approach to linking the EU’s multiannual budget to funding for Ukraine.

Source: Glavkom.

European Union leaders expect to make a final decision on a new €45 billion loan for Ukraine and to approve the bloc’s multiannual budget for 2028–2034 during the summit on December 17–18.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, called on European leaders to reach an agreement on the bloc’s seven-year budget by the end of the year. The French president stated that after January, there will be no political room left to reach an agreement.

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