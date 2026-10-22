PrivatBank has launched open banking in its app and web version for businesses

PrivatBank has implemented the Open Banking system in the Privat24 app and the web version of Privat24 for Business, enabling users to securely manage their finances across multiple institutions through a single interface.

With users’ consent, Privat24 allows them to add accounts from other banks, view balances and transaction histories, make transfers, and load cards; individual entrepreneurs can now monitor operating expenses and make payments across all their business accounts.

Currently, users can link accounts from JSC Universal Bank (including monobank), JSC PUMB, JSC A-Bank, and JSC Globus Commercial Bank to the system, and the financial institution continues to work on expanding its list of partners.

This was reported by the bank’s press service.

Earlier, the state-owned PrivatBank announced that it plans to develop digital banking. Artificial intelligence is already in use in the bank’s app.

As a reminder, PrivatBank is providing state aid for generators.

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