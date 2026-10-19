On the Detention and Release of Ukrainian Journalists, Investigations, and Consular Assistance: An Interview with Robert Müller, Austrian Ambassador to Ukraine

Dr. Robert Müller is Austria’s Ambassador to Ukraine, serving since May 2025. Born in Graz, he holds a doctorate in history and trained at Vienna’s Diplomatic Academy. His career includes diplomatic postings in New York, Bern, and Geneva, Brussel, NATO representation, and work on human rights, arms control, disarmament, and Eastern European affairs.

Scott Douglas Jacobsen interviews Austrian Ambassador Robert Müller about the detention and release of two Ukrainian journalists in Austria. Müller discusses ongoing investigations, consular assistance, legal support, and the statements. He emphasizes consulting embassies or consulates and seeking multiple sources when reporting on sensitive cases involving authorities.

Detentions and Ongoing Investigations



Scott Douglas Jacobsen: The basic premise of the first question is that two Ukrainian journalists were among four Ukrainians apprehended by Austrian authorities on suspicion of espionage.

What was the outcome? The two journalists’ account was that they were investigating the whereabouts of the former Ukrainian prosecutor general, Ruslan Kravchenko. What can you state regarding these detentions and the allegations made at the time?

Amb. Robert Müller: I can only confirm what the Minister of the Interior said publicly: altogether, four Ukrainians were temporarily detained. Two of those detained are Ukrainian journalists, and both have been released by now. As far as I know, the investigations are still ongoing, and we have to await the outcomes and official statements.

That is all I can say. For further inquiries, I would refer you to the press service of Foreign Ministry in Vienna. They are in touch with the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office, which handles these cases.

Consular Assistance and Legal Support



Jacobsen: One last question on that. For those concerned about encountering this issue, whether Austrian or Ukrainian, what should they do, as a matter of normal procedure, to obtain diplomatic help? Regarding public reporting, what can and cannot be said, and what is diplomatically responsible?

Müller: People working or living in other countries or transiting through them. If get into trouble with the law, they should contact their embassies or consulates, obtain consular services, and, in certain cases, seek legal assistance. That was the advice we gave in this case, and it was followed.

Consular assistance was provided quickly in these cases. That is also the general advice we would give Austrian citizens, because people need consular services all over the world, all the time. We also have cases here in Ukraine where we offer consular services to Austrians who need them.

Official Sources and the Limits of Public Information



Jacobsen: I will raise another question. You mentioned the media and press services. When people turn to those official sources, what are their strengths and limits? The information is authoritative, but, as you mentioned earlier, there are limits to what can be said.

Müller: As you know very well as a journalist, the information always depends on your sources, no?

Depending on whom you are speaking with, this will have a big impact on your story or the conclusions you draw from it. Ideally, you should always listen to all sides of the story. Of course, it is more difficult to get a comprehensive adjust picture if only one side is interested in providing information, for whatever reason, whereas the other side is very restrictive in terms of information.



Diplomatic Legal Hub



Author: Scott Douglas Jacobsen is a Coordinator at Diplomatic Legal Hub and a Canadian journalist, publisher, editor, and interviewer whose work explores diplomacy, law, human rights, science, secularism, culture, and contemporary international affairs.

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