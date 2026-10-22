The Council of Churches issued a statement following the Russian attack on the monastery in Pechersk

The All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations (AUCCRO) has called on the governments of democratic countries, international organizations, and religious communities to step up aid to Ukraine and increase sanctions pressure on Russia following a massive ballistic missile and drone attack on Kyiv on the night of October 22.

According to the organization, during the strike on six districts of the capital, the enemy used more than 20 missiles and 200 drones, including an “Iskander” ballistic missile with a cluster warhead. The shelling damaged residential buildings, medical facilities, shopping centers, gas stations, and an Orthodox monastery near the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra; at least 22 people were injured (including four children), and one person was killed.

Religious leaders emphasized that attempts by certain Western figures to “appease” the terrorist state, accusations against Ukraine of escalation, and attempts to label Vladimir Putin a “humanist” based on isolated hostage releases are profoundly misguided. “After all, he is personally responsible for state-sponsored terror against Ukraine and its civilian population, for the killings and destruction caused by Russian military attacks, which have only intensified in recent weeks,” the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations emphasized.

The statement also cites data from the Office of the Prosecutor General regarding nearly 300,000 crimes of aggression since February 2022, more than 19,000 civilian deaths, 762 children killed, thousands of destroyed infrastructure facilities, and evidence of the use of chemical weapons and cluster munitions. The authors of the document stressed: “Only by condemning evil, rather than justifying it, can this evil be stopped.”

Source: All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations (AUCCRO).

On the night of October 22, Russian forces fired three ballistic missiles with cluster warheads at Kyiv; one of them struck the Pechersk district between the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and the Holy Vvedensky Monastery. One piece of rocket debris struck an icon of Jesus Christ located near the monastery’s entrance, piercing the image in the chest area. The blast wave also shattered windows in nearby buildings, damaged the facade, and left the monastery’s walls pockmarked with shrapnel.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of October 22, the Holy Vvedensky Men’s Monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate was damaged. According to reports, two parishioners were injured. The publication reports that debris damaged the monastery’s roof. There are also reports of two injured parishioners. No information about their condition is currently available.

On the night of October 22, the “Pochayna” retail park was damaged as a result of a combined Russian attack on Kyiv. Several stores within the shopping complex were hit.

The Decathlon sporting goods store on Pochayna Street in Kyiv has temporarily suspended operations due to damage caused by a ballistic attack on the night of October 22. The store is currently not serving customers.

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