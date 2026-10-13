Ramina Eskhakhzai explained why she stopped taking weight-loss injections

Ukrainian interviewer and blogger Ramina Eskhakhzai spoke about her weight loss results, the challenges of staying in shape, and her weight fluctuations. Since August, the 34-year-old celebrity has managed to lose about three kilograms and, for the first time in a year and a half, see the number 57 on the scale. At the same time, she admitted that, due to these difficulties, she even considered weight-loss injections but ultimately decided against it.

“For the first time in a year and a half, I was able to see the number 57 on the scale. Girls, it’s so hard to stay in shape as you get closer to 35—I’m telling you, it’s a nightmare. If I manage to lose weight the way I want to and build the body I want, I’ll tell you what worked. But it’s a nightmare. It’s really hard. I’m putting in a lot of effort to get back the body I’m used to,” the blogger shared.

According to Ramina, her goal now isn’t just to get as close to her lowest weight as possible, but to find a shape she can maintain for the rest of her life without constant restrictions.

“I no longer want to be skinny at any cost. My goal is to achieve a shape that I can maintain for the rest of my life—not this yo-yoing between 53 and 63,” she explained.

For now, Eskhakhzai isn’t rushing to reveal all the details of her weight-loss plan or share the contact information of her specialists, since, as she says, the process has only just begun.

She said she tried to follow the recommendations, control her portion sizes, eat plenty of vegetables, exercise more, and get massages. However, at first, these efforts didn’t yield the desired results.

“I’m not going to share the nutritionist’s contact information just yet, or talk about what they told me. Because I’ve really only just started losing weight, and it was so frustrating when you do everything they ask of you—when you look at those portion sizes, eat a ton of vegetables, follow all those steps, get massages—and still don’t lose weight.

I faced the reality that my friends had warned me about—that it would get harder as I approached 35. And I was already thinking, maybe I should start getting those injections, but I held on and didn’t do it—though I was on the verge,” Ramina admitted.

Eshakhzai also said that she had achieved her desired results before, but after a while, she regained the weight she’d lost. She attributes this, in particular, to psychological factors and overly strict restrictions that she couldn’t stick to for long.

“It happened to me that I’d already lost weight—and I told you about it—but then half a year or nine months went by, and I gained back all the weight I’d lost. I gained it back because of certain psychological factors and because the restrictions were so strict that I simply couldn’t handle them. I said, ‘That’s it, I’m done with this,’” the blogger recalled.

Now Ramina wants not only to lose weight but also to gain muscle mass and stabilize her weight. She emphasized that she no longer strives to return to 53–54 kilograms at any cost.

“My goal right now is to lose weight, then gain muscle mass, and stabilize at a weight where I can maintain this shape. I don’t want those ‘magic’ 53 or 54 kilos anymore. Screw it all. I need this back-and-forth to end. And all these restrictions—they’ve really gotten on my nerves. That’s not happening now. I hope everything works out for me,” Eskhakhzai explained.

The blogger admitted that, due to the lack of quick results, she seriously considered weight-loss injections but ultimately didn’t go through with them. She also urged other women not to rush into getting injections or taking pills if losing weight is proving difficult.

“I also want to say to all the girls who’ve found themselves doing everything they’re told and still not seeing results, even though their test results are normal: Don’t rush into all those injections and pills. It’ll work out eventually. Seriously. I literally wanted to cry because it’s all so hard.

You go on Instagram and see that one, then another, then a third—they’re all in great shape, happy. And you try and try, and nothing happens. You know what’s upsetting? People who lose weight with all kinds of injections—they don’t admit it. I definitely don’t want to belittle anyone, but it’s a little unfair,” said Ramina.

Eshakzai emphasized that she no longer wants strict restrictions or drastic weight fluctuations. Her current goal is to achieve a physique she can maintain over the long term, without repeating her previous experience of losing weight only to gain it back.

Eskhakzay shared details about her weight changes and personal experience on Instagram.

Earlier, blogger and interviewer Ramina Eskhakhzai reported that she faced racist insults while going through passport control at the Polish border.

Ukrainian interviewer Ramina Eskhakhzai also announced her engagement to her boyfriend, who is a member of the military. She has not yet revealed his name.

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