The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office announced that a 36-year-old Russian citizen from St. Petersburg is suspected of violating the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, punishable by 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment) against a 36-year-old Russian citizen from St. Petersburg with the call sign “Yula.” He is accused of shooting and killing five military personnel and one civilian in the Kharkiv region.

The suspect served in the 1009th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 68th Motorized Rifle Division of the 6th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces. According to the SBU and investigators, in early October 2026, the suspect left his post without authorization and set off on foot toward Kharkiv. On October 9, he found civilian clothing near a lake and changed into it, keeping his assault rifle with him.

On the morning of October 13, in the village of Mykhailivka in the Kharkiv district, the occupier shot a 60-year-old local resident in the head while he was fishing, stole his belongings, and dumped the body into a body of water. That same day, in the village of Momotove, he broke into a private home where five servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade were staying and systematically shot all the Ukrainian defenders with an automatic weapon.

After carrying out the shootings, the Russian man disposed of his weapons and made his way through a forest belt to Kharkiv, where he was detained by law enforcement on October 14. The prosecutor’s office is filing a motion to remand the suspect in custody without the right to bail, while investigators are determining the ultimate purpose of his infiltration into the regional capital.

Source: Official statement from the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

On October 13, in the Kharkiv region, an unknown man shot and killed five servicemen of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. All five died from their injuries. In the Tsyrkunivska community, he shot a civilian man in the head—who was fishing near a body of water—to prevent him from exposing him.

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