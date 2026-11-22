On Sunday, November 22, 2026, Russian troops attacked five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs, killing one woman and wounding several residents of the region. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

In Dnipro itself, a woman was killed by enemy strikes, and two men, aged 22 and 49, were wounded—the younger man is in critical condition, while the other is in moderate condition; residential buildings, infrastructure, and energy facilities were also damaged.

In the Nikopol district, the district center, as well as the Marganetsk, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk communities, came under attack: a 64-year-old man is in critical condition, a 65-year-old woman was hospitalized in moderate condition, and a 55-year-old man is recovering at home. In the Synelnykivsky district, Russian forces struck the Pokrovska, Mykolaivska, and Petropavlivska communities, damaging a store, vehicles, and infrastructure; a 63-year-old man is in critical condition, and another person is receiving outpatient treatment. In the Kamyanske District, infrastructure damage was reported, and two men, aged 51 and 62, were injured and hospitalized in moderate condition; in the Dnipro District, infrastructure came under attack; and in the Kryvyi Rih area, a private home was damaged.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

On Sunday, November 22, 2026, Russian troops struck a gas service facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a guided aerial bomb, according to the press service of the Naftogaz Group.

On the evening of Sunday, November 22, 2026, the death toll from the Russian strike on the village of Dymer in the Vyshhorod District of the Kyiv Region rose to three people.

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