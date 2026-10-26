On October 25 and during the night of October 26, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against a number of military targets belonging to the Russian occupiers.

A communications hub near the occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was hit, as were Russian military command posts in the Myrnohrad area of Donetsk Oblast and in Chervonohirka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In addition, a drone command post near Vyshneve, a UAV workshop in the Melitopol area, and logistics depots in the Komisarivka and Katerynivka areas of Luhansk Oblast were struck.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the strikes are aimed at disrupting communications, command and control, and logistical support for Russian forces.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On October 25 and during the night of October 26, Ukrainian defense forces struck the “Energia” plant in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk Oblast, Russian Federation. According to the General Staff, the plant manufactures power units for aerial bombs, sea-based cruise missiles, and Iskander-M missile systems.

In Voronezh, Russia, numerous fires were reported following a drone attack on the night of October 26.

As a result of the strike by the Ukrainian Air Force on October 25, using Storm Shadow cruise missiles against the “Energia” plant in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk Oblast, Russia, at least seven hits were recorded on various buildings of the industrial facility.

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