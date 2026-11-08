Shooting in Krakow: Video of the operation to apprehend the shooter has surfaced

Two police officers were injured during the operation to apprehend a man involved in a fatal shooting in Kraków, Poland. The moment of the arrest was captured on video, which was shared by Polish media.

The events captured on video took place after 3:00 p.m., when law enforcement officers arrived at the scene of the shooting.

The footage shows the assailant and a police officer standing face-to-face and exchanging gunfire. The assailant is the first to fall to the ground. The officer then fires several more shots at the man but subsequently loses his balance and also falls onto the pavement. He was injured during the operation.

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According to official reports from the Polish police, two officers were injured during the arrest. They are Senior Patrol Officers Jakub Kulik and Artur Moranski.

The man who opened fire on passersby in the center of Kraków has undergone several surgeries. He is currently in stable but extremely critical condition. The two police officers wounded during the apprehension of the attacker also underwent surgery, and their condition has stabilized. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the police officers heroes.

The attack took place on November 7 at around 3:00 p.m. in Kraków’s Main Market Square. The man, while driving a car, opened fire on random passersby. He then continued driving through the city, and law enforcement officers began a pursuit.

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kerwinski reported that police returned fire approximately three minutes after the first report of gunfire. During the shootout, the attacker was wounded and detained, after which he was taken to the hospital.

According to official reports, six people were killed in the attack—four women and two men. Another 15 people were injured. A British citizen was among the dead.

Polish law enforcement agencies are continuing their investigation. Investigators are determining the attacker’s motives, examining his possible connections, and looking into the circumstances surrounding the planning of the crime. The Polish Internal Security Agency and the Military Counterintelligence Service have been brought in to assist with the investigation.

As a reminder, in Kraków, Poland, an armed man killed six people in the city’s main square. Police shot and apprehended the attacker.

In Kraków, Poland, six people were killed and 16 others were wounded in a shooting at the market square. Prime Minister Donald Tusk, following a meeting with representatives of the security services and the administration, announced that a period of national mourning will be observed in the country on November 8 and 9.

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