For the second consecutive quarter, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation became the world leader in terms of the reduction in gold reserves, selling 18.66 metric tons in the third quarter of 2026 to cover the deficit in its record-high military budget.

According to the World Gold Council, central banks worldwide increased their purchases of the precious metal by 42% in the third quarter—to 321.2 metric tons, while Russia, along with Kyrgyzstan, Germany, Singapore, and Mexico, was among the few countries that actively sold off their gold reserves.

The People’s Bank of China was the largest buyer of gold during this period, adding 63.14 metric tons to its reserves, while the central banks of Poland, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan also purchased significant amounts.

Source: World Gold Council.

In the first seven months of 2026, 100 metric tons of gold bars of Russian origin arrived in Hong Kong. This is three times more than during the same period last year and a record high for the entire period for which statistics are available.

Since December, Russia’s gold reserves have decreased by approximately 62 metric tons—the largest decline since the 1998 financial crisis.

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