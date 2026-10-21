During his upcoming visit to India, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk plans to discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi possible ways to involve New Delhi in resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The head of the Polish government emphasized the importance of the geopolitical dimension of this cooperation and expressed his conviction that India is capable of playing a constructive role in ensuring a positive outcome for Ukraine. Tusk also recalled that initial consultations on this issue with his Indian counterpart had already taken place during Modi’s visit to Warsaw in August 2024.

Source: Ukrinform.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum, called on Europe and the United States to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation—the aggressor state. He stated that the West must demonstrate its readiness to pursue a policy of deterring Moscow through tougher measures.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said after the European Council summit in Brussels that an escalation of actions by Russia—the aggressor state—is possible even before Christmas Eve. According to him, intelligence from Polish, Ukrainian, and allied intelligence services indicates a risk of increased threats.

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