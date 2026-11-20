In Denmark, law enforcement officials foiled a suspected assassination attempt on Ukrainian rapper Kyivstoner (real name: Albert Vasilyev), who was scheduled to perform in the country on September 25. According to the investigation, the artist’s murder may have been planned at the behest of Russian intelligence agencies.

Danish police arrested two Danish citizens suspected of plotting the murder of the Ukrainian rapper. The attempted assassination was thwarted thanks to the prompt intervention of law enforcement, who apprehended the suspects in time.

The men were detained in a car in Gellerup. Several firearms were found in the vehicle. Along with the suspects, law enforcement officers detained two other men; however, no charges of attempted murder of the Ukrainian artist were brought against them.

Both suspects deny the charges.

According to DR, the day before, leaders of Denmark’s parliamentary parties attended a closed-door briefing on the case, which took place at the Ministry of Justice.

On Friday at 4:00 p.m., Rasmus Kiffer-Christensen, head of the Police Intelligence Service (PET), along with Lasse Boje, chief of the National Police, are scheduled to hold a press conference. During the press conference, officials will provide an update on “changes in the threat situation related to Russia.”

Ukrainian rapper Kyivstoner was scheduled to perform on September 25 at the Skovridderkroen concert venue in Charlottenlund. However, the event was ultimately canceled.

The artist himself publicly stated on his Instagram that the cancellation was due to interference by the intelligence services.

“The intelligence service banned us from holding the concert,” Kyivstoner wrote.

This was reported by DR.

Earlier, Russian opposition figure and 13th World Chess Champion Garry Kasparov canceled a trip to Berlin after receiving a warning from intelligence agencies about a possible threat to his life.

The President of Ukraine stated that he is aware of threats to his own life, including the possibility of an assassination attempt by Russia. At the same time, he said, he cannot constantly focus on the danger, even though Ukrainian security services have repeatedly warned of possible assassination attempts.

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