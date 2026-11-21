French authorities are conducting an investigation into allegations of sexual assault against actor Gérard Depardieu and writer Michel Houellebecq.

A judicial investigation into “allegations of a sexual nature” was launched following a complaint filed in May 2025, according to the publication’s source.

According to French media reports, the two celebrities are accused of “gang rape” by an actress who starred with them in the 2018 film Thalasso (“Spa”).

The victim, whose name has not been disclosed, first spoke out about the rape in an interview with the French website Mediapart. The actress and dancer, who was 32 at the time, said she was hired to film nude scenes, but no sexual elements were intended.

The woman claims that during filming, Houellebecq forcibly kissed her, and Depardieu penetrated her while the writer held her down on the bed. In addition, she says that during filming, Houellebecq forced her to perform oral sex without her consent. As a result, the actress says she suffered “deep humiliation” and “unspeakable shame.”

The film’s director, Guillaume Nicloux, is accused of complicity, as he allegedly filmed the entire incident. Niclou told Mediapart that the scene was improvised and that he did not intervene because he did not notice “any coercion, verbal or physical resistance, or even discomfort.”

Starting in 2025, French law will classify any sexual act performed without consent as rape.

This was reported by the BBC.

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