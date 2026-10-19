A Kharkiv resident will stand trial for illegally building a café in the waterfront area

Prosecutors from the Nemyshlyansk District Prosecutor’s Office in Kharkiv have filed an indictment against a local resident for unauthorized construction on an illegally occupied plot of land within a protected area (Part 4 of Article 197-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The woman faces up to three years in prison.

Investigators determined that the defendant, without any legal documents or city council resolutions, occupied a plot along Oleksandrivskyi Avenue for business purposes. She built a wooden café and an aerated concrete structure there to serve as a car wash.

Both buildings were located within the 25-meter coastal protection strip and the buffer zone of a stream that flows into the Zhikhorets River. The case will be heard by the Nemyshlyanskyi District Court of Kharkiv.

Source: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors from the Desnianskyi District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv have filed an indictment against an official of the municipal enterprise “Kyivpastrans,” who is accused of intentionally damaging a natural reserve site.

In Kyiv, a businessman and an official from “Kyivzelenbud” have been charged with causing damage during renovation work in Poznyaki Park.

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