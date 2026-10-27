Lithuania Will Expand the List of Critical Infrastructure Sites to Strengthen National Security

The Lithuanian Ministry of Transport and Communications has drafted amendments to the Law on the Protection of Facilities of Significance to National Security.

The proposed document calls for the inclusion of the country’s key information, logistics, and defense facilities in a special protection list, including the Registry Center’s data centers, the Vilnius TV Tower, the Kaunas Radio Relay Station, the “Lietuvos paštas” Logistics Center in Vilnius, as well as the production complex and gunpowder warehouses of the Giraitė Arms Factory.

The goal of the government initiative is to protect strategic infrastructure from potential acts of sabotage, disruption, and hybrid threats, as well as to ensure the uninterrupted operation of state information resources, public alert systems, and defense production in the event of a crisis or mobilization. The Lithuanian government is expected to review the relevant draft amendments during its meeting on Wednesday.

Source: LRT.

In Lithuania, military personnel will be deployed to assist the border guard service in securing the border with the Kaliningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation—an aggressor state. The decision is preventive in nature, as the situation along this section of the border is currently calm.

Lithuania has proposed joint exercises with Poland and the Baltic states.

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