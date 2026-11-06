In Lviv, a pedestrian hit his head on a poorly installed sculpture

On Svobody Avenue in Lviv, a 57-year-old sober man suffered a head injury after striking a protruding part of the recently installed wooden installation “Pravda” by artist Volodymyr Semkiv.

According to the victim’s attorney, Oleg Mytsyk, the incident occurred on the evening of November 5 under low-light conditions, when the man was returning from work along a pedestrian walkway and failed to notice the structure, from which a black pole protruded at face level.

The victim was hospitalized, where he received stitches. The lawyer highlighted a possible violation of state building codes regarding the inclusivity and safety of pedestrian areas, while Pavlo Gudimov, curator of the “Sculpture Week” event, stated his intention to move the art installation closer to a light source and install a fence around it.

Source: Mytsyk on Facebook.

A major traffic accident involving a tram, a bus, and four cars occurred on Haidamatska Street in Lviv. After the initial collision, the cars crashed into other vehicles one after another, and one of the passenger cars ended up on top of another car. According to preliminary police reports, three people were injured.

A 9-month-old girl who was injured in the accident was hospitalized at the Center for Pediatric Medicine in Lviv. During the trip, the infant was sitting on her father’s lap instead of in a child safety seat.

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