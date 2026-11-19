In the Dutch town of Schiedam, near Rotterdam, residents of an apartment building found genuine 50-euro bills in their mailboxes, left there by an unknown benefactor.

About ten residents of the building received the unexpected cash, and it is possible that there may be more such cases. It is currently unknown who distributed the money or for what purpose, and the police also have no information about the donor’s identity, although verification confirmed the authenticity of the bills.

A similar incident had already been reported nearby—in January 2024, in the Delfshaven district of Rotterdam, a resident received several envelopes from an unknown person containing cash in amounts of 250, 600, and 1,000 euros, along with a note thanking her for her good deeds; however, the sender’s identity was never established at that time.

Source: Bild.

Earlier, in Colorado Springs (U.S.), a 65-year-old man robbed a bank and then scattered the stolen money on the street, shouting, “Merry Christmas!” As soon as the robber ran out of money in his bag, he sat down outside a Starbucks and waited to be arrested.

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