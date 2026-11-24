A court in the Republic of South Africa sentenced Tafadzwa Sithole, a 24-year-old Zimbabwean citizen and a junior at the African University of Zimbabwe, to five years’ probation with the obligation to return to his home country for attempting to travel to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine.

Sithole pleaded guilty to violating South African law regarding participation in or support of foreign armed groups after he submitted an online application to join the Russian army and received organizational support for the trip, and on November 8, he was detained along with eight other Zimbabweans at the Johannesburg airport. South African authorities also detained a suspect in the recruitment of mercenaries.

The court-approved plea agreement emphasizes that South Africa must not become a recruitment hub, logistical base, or transit corridor for participants in foreign conflicts. According to Ukrainian intelligence, in the first nine months of 2026, Russia recruited 530 Zimbabwean citizens, compared to 30 for the entire year of 2025, amid intensified recruitment efforts in the country due to increased countermeasures in other African nations, while at least 460 Africans, including 21 Zimbabwean citizens, have been killed fighting on Russia’s side in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg.

Also, a court in the Tashkent region sentenced a 38-year-old Uzbek citizen who fought as part of the so-called “DNR army” to five years in prison.

In Serbia, a court found 31-year-old Vlado Stanic guilty of mercenary activity. He participated in the war in Ukraine on the side of Russia.

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