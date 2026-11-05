The leadership of the Ternopil Region Tax Office has changed following a corruption scandal

Viktor Nyzhnyk has been appointed acting head of the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service in the Ternopil region. Previously, he served as deputy head of the State Tax Service in the Vinnytsia region, where he had worked in tax authorities since 2015.

The appointment came after the dismissal of the agency’s previous head, Olga Lishchynska, who lost her position as a result of a corruption scandal linked to the arrest of her deputy on bribery charges.

Activist Taras Seredych announced the new appointment on his Telegram channel.

Officials from the State Tax Service appear in recordings related to the NABU “Carthage” case. Additionally, NABU searches of the Ternopil Regional Tax Service leadership may be linked to the “Carthage” case.

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