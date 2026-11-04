The Verkhovna Rada is proposing to allow the rapid deployment of electronic warfare equipment on any land plots

A group of members of parliament has registered a bill in the Verkhovna Rada titled “On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Strengthening of Defense Measures,” which allows the military to rapidly deploy electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment at anyareas and properties, regardless of ownership.

The special regime is proposed to be introduced for the duration of martial law and for six months following its termination to eliminate delays in the deployment of systems to protect against air attacks. The document also obligates property owners to assist the military and establishes a procedure for reimbursing utility costs through the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Source: bill summary on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

A protective “dome” made up of electronic warfare (EW) systems was created over Kyiv to prevent the Russians from remotely controlling “Shahed” drones. To this end, hundreds of locations throughout the city were equipped with antennas and specialized equipment. The operation lasted several weeks and involved the military, government agencies, and manufacturers of electronic warfare equipment.

5.6 million hryvnias intended for the purchase of EW equipment for the military were embezzled; the accused will stand trial.

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