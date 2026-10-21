Ukraine risks falling short of its food export target by 35 million metric tons by the end of the year

By the end of 2026, Ukraine’s agricultural sector could lose out on approximately 35 million metric tons of food exports due to the blockade of seaports and the protracted crisis affecting logistics routes.

The current monthly volume of agricultural exports stands at only 2.4 million metric tons, which is half the pre-crisis level and results in monthly losses of up to 500 million euros in foreign exchange revenue for the state.

The main reason for the decline is the lack of adequate maritime transport capacity, as existing export capacity covers only 10–15% of the market’s actual needs.

Source: Ekonomichna Pravda.

Global food inflation could accelerate in the coming months and remain high through the end of 2027. This could be driven by accumulated disruptions in food supplies, which could also affect prices in Ukraine.

Ukraine is discussing the reopening of the grain corridor with Turkey, India, and Egypt — Bloomberg

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