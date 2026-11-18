During the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in the country, where he was personally greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Russian President Vladimir Putin was met at the airport by Cai Qi, head of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and one of the country’s highest-ranking officials.

The difference in the level of protocol for these meetings can be viewed as a diplomatic signal regarding the status of the two countries in their relations with Beijing. At the same time, it would be incorrect to interpret this as a snub to Putin.

In particular, the South China Morning Post notes that Putin’s reception was the highest-level among foreign leaders who arrived in Shenzhen for the APEC summit. Cai Qi is a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and ranks fifth in the party hierarchy.

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Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping are expected to hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit on November 19.

Earlier, President Trump arrived in China for the APEC summit.

As a reminder, while in China, Putin announced an economic revolution and urged countries to purchase Russian technology.

In Shenzhen, China, on November 18, Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—told business representatives at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum that instruments of economic coercion had allegedly lost much of their power.

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